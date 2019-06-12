Ericsson expects strong India data growth - Mobile World Live

Ericsson predicted mobile data consupmtion in India won’t be hindered by a lack of 5G networks, with growth expected to remain broadly on-par with North East Asia over the next five years.

In its latest Mobility Report, the vendor tipped monthly data consumption in India to nearly double to 18GB per subscriber by end-2024. By contrast, average usage in North East Asia is expected to increase from 7.1GB to 21GB.

The Indian growth will come despite 5G networks being unlikely to come onstream for another three years, though it is coming from a strong base, having average monthly data consumption of 9.8GB at the end-2018.

Reliance Jio’s entry in 2016 is arguably a factor in the country’s strong showing, with attractive pricing driving a major shift in consumption, for example encouraging people to view video on mobile devices.

Over the last three years the country experienced a surge in LTE subscriptions, which accounted for 38 per cent of total mobile connections at end-2018: Ericsson predicted the technology will account for 82 per cent of connections at end-2024, compared with 6 per cent on 5G.

It predicted 5G penetration in North East Asia would reach 47 per cent, and 12 per cent in Southeast Asia and Oceania. Monthly data usage in the latter is tipped to grow from 3.6GB in 2018 to 17GB at end-2024.