 Ericsson ups 5G subscriber forecast - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MOBILE 360 – INTELLIGENT CONNECTIVITY IN LATIN AMERICA
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson ups 5G subscriber forecast

11 JUN 2019

Equipment vendor Ericsson ramped its predictions for 5G subscriptions in the period to end-2024 by an extra 400 million, due to rapid early momentum and enthusiasm for the technology following initial launches.

In its latest Mobility Report, the company said 5G subscriptions were now expected to reach 1.9 billion in 2024, up from its previous forecast in November 2018 of 1.5 billion subscriptions, an increase of almost 27 per cent.

The updated forecast comes as operators begin to accelerate deployments and users begin to switch to 5G devices, it stated.

Ericsson also upped its forecast for 5G coverage from 40 per cent to 45 per cent of the world’s population in five years’ time, a figure which could surge to 65 per cent due to spectrum sharing, which enables deployments on LTE frequency bands.

The vendor said its increased confidence regarding uptake of the technology was in part due to the strong commitment of chipset and device vendors, key to the acceleration of 5G. In the short-term, it predicted more than 10 million 5G subscriptions by the end of 2019, as compatible smartphones across all the main spectrum bands become available and an increasing number of networks go live.

Indeed officials in South Korea, one of the first countries to launch 5G, in May said 260,000 subscribers had signed up for the technology just weeks after commercial launches.

Fervour
Fredrik Jejdling, EVP and head of Ericsson’s Networks business, said 5G’s rapid pace already reflects “service providers’ and consumers’ enthusiasm for the technology”.

As is common across the industry, particularly in Europe, Jejdling cautioned “the full benefits can only be reaped with the establishment of a solid ecosystem in which technology, regulatory, security and industry partners all have a part to play”.

In other highlights from the report, Ericsson said total mobile data traffic continued to soar globally, up 82 per cent year on year in Q1 2019. By end-2024, it expects 131 exabytes to be consumed each month, 35 per cent of which will be over 5G networks.

Ericsson also forecast there will be 4.1 billion cellular IoT connections globally in 2024, up from 1 billion today.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

North America tipped to lead 5G uptake

South Korea nears 5G landmark

IBM expert wants security placed at heart of 5G

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile 360 Latin America: Event highlights

Mobile Mix: Trade, Tennis and Tequila

Mobile Mix: We’ve got Seoul (and security)

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association