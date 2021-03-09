 China Telecom maintains aggressive 5G push - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

China Telecom maintains aggressive 5G push

09 MAR 2021

China Telecom detailed plans to maintain an elevated 5G capex in 2021 to cover plans to almost double its number of base stations to 700,000 by the year-end and deploy the standalone (SA) variant.

The operator earmarked CNY39.7 billion ($6.1 billion) for 5G capex, broadly in line with the CNY39.2 billion in 2020 when it and network partner China Unicom deployed 300,000 sites and ended the year with a combined 380,000.

China Telecom expects its total capex for 2021 to increase 2.6 per cent to CNY84.8 billion.

In 2020, 5G users generated ARPU of CNY65.60 compared with CNY44.10 for its overall user base, which was down 3.7 per cent year-on-year.

Chairman and CEO Ke Ruiwen said the company accelerated its cloud network integration to support “the scale commercialisation of SA 5G and enhance the efficiency of service activation”.

Net profit inched up 1.6 per cent to CNY20.8 billion and operating revenue grew 4.5 per cent to CNY393.6 billion. Mobile service revenue increased 3.5 per cent to CNY182.7 billion.

The operator added an average of 6.83 million 5G package subscribers a month to end 2020 with 86.5 million. It launched 5G service in late October 2019 and closed that year with 4.6 million subscribers.

Total mobile subscribers rose 4.6 per cent to 351 million.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Huawei, ZTE boost global infrastructure market share

NBTC mulls payment relief for 5G licences

China Tower profit rise fuelled by 5G
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association