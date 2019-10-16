 China operators seal MNP deal - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

China operators seal MNP deal

16 OCT 2019

Chinese operators agreed a deal to implement mobile number portability (MNP), Caixin Global reported citing local broadcaster CCTV, marking a key step towards meeting government goals to reform the country’s communications sector.

The trio of state-run operators reportedly agreed to implement the measure on 30 November, meeting a target set by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in March to offer MNP by the close of 2019, a year ahead of a previous deadline.

Caixin Global noted China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom initially began exploring the move about 10 years ago, but a deal was hard to pin down because the operators were reluctant to make it easier for subscribers to switch service provider.

But Li pressed for the move as part of a broader suite of reforms of the mobile market designed to deliver cost-effective communication services.

As part of the overhaul, operators also agreed to drop domestic roaming charges levied on consumers travelling between provinces or making long-distance domestic calls by this month.

Operators are now testing the systems needed to enable MNP, with authorities preparing regulations for the programme, Caixin Global stated.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

