China operators seal MNP deal - Mobile World Live

Chinese operators agreed a deal to implement mobile number portability (MNP), Caixin Global reported citing local broadcaster CCTV, marking a key step towards meeting government goals to reform the country’s communications sector.

The trio of state-run operators reportedly agreed to implement the measure on 30 November, meeting a target set by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in March to offer MNP by the close of 2019, a year ahead of a previous deadline.

Caixin Global noted China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom initially began exploring the move about 10 years ago, but a deal was hard to pin down because the operators were reluctant to make it easier for subscribers to switch service provider.

But Li pressed for the move as part of a broader suite of reforms of the mobile market designed to deliver cost-effective communication services.

As part of the overhaul, operators also agreed to drop domestic roaming charges levied on consumers travelling between provinces or making long-distance domestic calls by this month.

Operators are now testing the systems needed to enable MNP, with authorities preparing regulations for the programme, Caixin Global stated.