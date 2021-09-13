 CBN, China Mobile settle 700MHz 5G plan - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

CBN, China Mobile settle 700MHz 5G plan

13 SEP 2021

China Mobile and China Broadcasting Network (CBN) worked out terms of a 700MHz 5G deployment plan, with the operator to cover base station costs and initially own 100 per cent of the shared network, Chinese telecoms news site CCIDCOM reported.

The operator aims to deploy 200,000 700MHz base stations this year and 280,000 in 2022.

CBN will be responsible for building the core 5G and optical fibre networks, along with switching and control centres across China.

The agreement, announced 10 September, gives the national cable TV operator an option to buy back 50 per cent of the wireless network assets. It will pay China Mobile a usage fee based on a negotiated rate.

In July the companies awarded a CNY38 billion ($5.9 billion) wireless contract to Huawei, ZTE, Datang Mobile, Ericsson and Shanghai Nokia Bell, CCIDCOM reported.

China Mobile and CDN in January agreed the network sharing and construction deal, spanning 11 years and two phases using 700MHz and 2.6GHz spectrum.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Indian operator group backs TRAI network goals

TPG Telecom taps Ericsson for SA 5G core

SmarTone books profit, warns on challenging outlook
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association