CBN, China Mobile settle 700MHz 5G plan

China Mobile and China Broadcasting Network (CBN) worked out terms of a 700MHz 5G deployment plan, with the operator to cover base station costs and initially own 100 per cent of the shared network, Chinese telecoms news site CCIDCOM reported.

The operator aims to deploy 200,000 700MHz base stations this year and 280,000 in 2022.

CBN will be responsible for building the core 5G and optical fibre networks, along with switching and control centres across China.

The agreement, announced 10 September, gives the national cable TV operator an option to buy back 50 per cent of the wireless network assets. It will pay China Mobile a usage fee based on a negotiated rate.

In July the companies awarded a CNY38 billion ($5.9 billion) wireless contract to Huawei, ZTE, Datang Mobile, Ericsson and Shanghai Nokia Bell, CCIDCOM reported.

China Mobile and CDN in January agreed the network sharing and construction deal, spanning 11 years and two phases using 700MHz and 2.6GHz spectrum.