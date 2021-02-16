 Australia bullish on Facebook, Google deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Australia bullish on Facebook, Google deal

16 FEB 2021

Australia’s government made significant progress to resolve a standoff over proposed legislation which would require Facebook and Google to agree payment terms with local publishers to use their content, Australian Broadcasting Corp reported.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg held discussions with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google chief Sundar Pichai, telling the broadcaster a number of agreements to pay local media companies were “very close”.

Frydenberg said there were “many eyes across the world” focused on the outcome of the landmark regulation, which the government said aims to address an imbalance in power between digital platforms and news media businesses.

A senate committee recommended no changes to the proposed law at a meeting last week, Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said in a statement.

Parliament is scheduled to debate the legislation this week.

The US-headquartered companies have resisted the law, with Google introducing a news platform in Australia earlier this month offering licensed content from a range of publishers.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Google seeks alternative to Australia media rules

Google threatens to quit Australia search market

Australia pushed to drop law targeting tech giants
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association