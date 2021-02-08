Google seeks alternative to Australia media rules - Mobile World Live

Google introduced its news platform in Australia offering licensed content from a range of publishers, as the search giant seeks an alternative model to bypass pending legislation which would require digital platforms to agree to fair payment for using local news content.

In a statement, the company said News Showcase, which launched in Brazil Germany, is designed to “bring value to both publishers and readers by providing a licensing programme that pays publishers to curate content”.

It worked out content partnerships to provide financial support for seven local and regional publications in Australia, including The Canberra Times, The Saturday Paper, The New Daily and The Conversation. Google said it aims to bringing more local partners on board in the coming weeks.

Last month, Google threatened to pull its search engine from Australia if the government passes a law requiring the company to negotiate payment terms with local publishers to use their content.

The company last year delayed launching New Showcase in Australia after the draft media code was introduced, Reuters reported.

The country’s Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said he, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Communications Minister Paul Fletcher had “a very constructive discussion with the head of Google”, the news agency wrote.

Since launching last year, in addition to a global investment of $1 billion, Google said it has more than doubled the number of publications that are part of News Showcase to more than 450.

It announced a global deal last month with Reuters as well as agreements with France’s three leading newspapers.