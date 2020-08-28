 Alibaba, others pump billions into new China operator - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Alibaba, others pump billions into new China operator

28 AUG 2020

China Broadcasting Network (CBN) was tipped to use a swell of fresh funding to kickstart a delayed 5G network rollout, Global Times reported.

Alibaba was among 47 investors which committed a total of CNY101 billion ($14.7 billion) to the company in a funding round closed on 26 August. Global Times stated the e-commerce giant committed CNY10 billion for a 9.88 per cent stake in CBN, an investment matched by China’s national electricity company State Grid.

CBN parent China Radio and Television Network earmarked CNY51.6 billion for a 51 per cent stake, with provincial broadcast networks also participating, the newspaper stated.

The company received a 5G licence in June 2019, with spectrum holdings of 80MHz in 700MHz band and 100MHz in the 4.9GHz band. It received a green light to deploy a network in the latter band earlier this year, at the time committing CNY250 million to launch services in 16 cities.

But local media stated funding issues delayed this.

It signed signed a network sharing and construction deal with China Mobile in May, which brought access the market leader’s 2.6GHz spectrum, funding and expertise.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Blog: Are China bans fuelling Japanese vendor revival?

Chinese operators grow 5G numbers

Fitch forecasts widening gap as dtac cuts capex
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association