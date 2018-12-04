English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Airtel amenable to Vodafone Idea fibre share

04 DEC 2018

Bharti Airtel is open to partnering with newly merged Vodafone Idea to establish a separate entity to own and operate their combined fibre assets, The Economic Times (ET) reported.

Such an arrangement between the two largest mobile players in India would be similar to the joint tower company Indus Tower, which was set up by Airtel, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular and owns about 124,000 towers across the country. The companies would have the option to sell off part of the new entity to raise funds.

An Airtel representative told ET: “We will be delighted to share and create one company. We have already built a lot of fibre with Vodafone Idea and over the past two years a lot of sharing has happened between the two companies.”

Both Airtel and Vodafone Idea recorded sharp drops in revenue and profitability in the three months to 30 September, with the entire industry hit by a price war spurred by the entry of Reliance Jio in September 2016. The two are looking to raise funds by selling assets to pay down huge debts.

Vodafone Idea recently spun off its fibre assets into a separate unit, with plans to sell it.

In April Airtel agreed to combine its tower business Bharti Infratel with Indus Towers, a deal expected to close by 31 March 2019. The company also is in the process of selling off a stake in its African unit to raise as much as $1.5 billion.

Jio is attempting to acquire fibre assets, spectrum and towers, from troubled Reliance Communications, but the process has proved difficult.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

India operators push for affordable 4G spectrum

Vodafone Idea plans savings of $2B by early integration

India mulls spectrum payment term relief
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: EE scores 5G winner at Wembley

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association