The Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) arm of ASUS unveiled an updated range of edge-based computers running on Intel cores, pitching the products on their abilities in areas including machine vision and high-resolution graphics.

ASUS IoT’s latest PE-series employ the 14th generation of Intel Core i9 processors, which the Taiwan-based manufacturer stated can handle dual high-performance graphics cards of up to 450W apiece, enabling the latest models to handle numerous edge AI applications.

The vendor stated Intel’s chips enable faster deployments of edge infrastructure by offering “flexibility in build-to-order assembly”, with equipment delivering low-latency, high-throughput for on-site computing, and data creation and usage.

ASUS IoT said its latest PE range offers variants “optimised for deployments in rugged environments” including “autonomous driving, roadside units, and AI inferencing and training”.

Other models focus on intelligent video analytics, high-throughput inferencing, factory automation and machine vision.

In June, the company unveiled a range of PE-branded products running on Nvidia’s Jetson AGX Orin series, targeted at developers of industrial-focused AI services spanning machine vision, automated guided vehicles and autonomous mobile robots, among others.

The company made a splash in May when it demonstrated a racing simulator developed in conjunction with Intel and electric vehicle engineering specialist ERA Advanced, one of several use cases showcased at an event in Taiwan organised by the US chip company.