Ericsson and Singtel claimed to have conducted the world’s first commercial deployment of 5G automated radio resource partitioning (ARRP) at the city state’s Formula 1 event held from 20 September to 22 September.

The technology was offered as part of Singtel’s 5G Express Pass for spectators, which gave subscribers priority network access. This allowed them to access next-generation capabilities despite the congested environment including livestreaming, sharing content and accessing taxi apps.

ARRP is a component of Ericsson’s network slicing product designed to intelligently allocate network resources to meet enterprise workloads or consumer applications.

The vendor noted use of the software would overcome “issues of over- or under-provisioning” and eliminate “the risk of compromising network performance”.

ARRP is also being marketed as simplifying network management and is said to be “particularly beneficial for mission-critical applications where demands on the network frequently changes abruptly”.

The deployment of the technology at the Singapore Grand Prix was hailed by the pair as the first commercial deployment of the technology.

It is Ericsson’s latest world first claim when it comes to ARRP, with the vendor announcing an implementation on a standalone 5G network slice with stc Group during a demonstration in April.