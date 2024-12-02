Australian Wi-Fi HaLow semiconductor company Morse Micro advanced its work in the IoT sector with the launch of an evaluation kit covering the compatibility of equipment spanning smart home devices to industrial automation systems.

Morse Micro explained the evaluation equipment uses various SoCs covering the sub-1GHz Wi-Fi variant along with Bluetooth to provide software engineers a means of assessing options to deliver energy-efficient IoT systems.

The kit can run data rates of up to 32.5Mb/s and offers programmability for the sub-1GHz range.

“This kit brings together the low power, long-range benefits of Wi-Fi HaLow with versatile programming interfaces and sensors to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving IoT landscape,” Morse Micro CEO and co-founder Michael De Nil said.

The executive argued providing an “energy-efficient and accessible platform with extensive connectivity options” would bring benefits to endeavours spanning smart cities and industrial automation.

“We believe this is a critical step toward making IoT solutions more connected, efficient and secure for industries worldwide.”

Morse Micro’s kits feature sensors covering temperature and humidity, accelerometers, and can be powered by USB, battery or external supplies. WPA3 security is incorporated, as is debugging software.

The Wi-Fi Alliance states Wi-Fi HaLow is the official designation for “certified products incorporating IEEE 802.11ah technology” which augments connections by using sub-1GHz spectrum to boost range and lower power consumption.