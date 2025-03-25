Samsung Electronics vice chair and co-CEO Han Jong-hee (pictured) passed away at 63, with Jun Young-hyun to take over as the sole chief, the company stated.

Han was named vice chair and CEO in 2020. He also was head of its Device Experience (DX) unit, which combines its mobile and consumer electronics businesses, and the Digital Appliances Division.

He joined the company in 1988.

In a statement, the company noted Han played a key role in leading sales growth for the DX division by promoting a brand direction centring on user experiences and strengthening device connectivity.

Jun was appointed co-CEO in November, following his appointment as president of the chip business (Device Solution) in May. The chip business comprises the memory, system LSI and foundry units. He also is in charge of the company’s memory business and the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology.

Han’s death comes as the company’s chip division struggles to catch up with rival SK Hynix in the high bandwidth memory (HBM) segment. It early October 2024, the company issued a surprising apology for its weak Q3 results and delays in shipping new HBM chips to support AI applications.

Nvidia reportedly is likely to approve Samsung as a supplier this year.