YouTube tipped for short form video play - Mobile World Live

YouTube was tipped to update its mobile app with a short-form video feature this year, a move to challenge a host of rivals offering similar features while targeting the growing popularity of such content on smartphones, CNBC reported.

Sources told the media outlet YouTube’s Shorts feature will link to the video platform’s music streaming service, YouTube Music to enable users to access a library of licensed music for soundtracks.

If the report is accurate, the move would see YouTube become the first to square up directly to TikTok, CNBC reported. The latter reportedly also offers an extensive music library, which it bolstered in January through a deal with Merlin Network, a digital rights agency representing independent record labels.

While services including Snapchat and Instagram also offer options to post short videos, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel previously suggested TikTok could prevail due to a focus on “talent-based content”.

CNBC stated YouTube declined to comment on the reports, but noted CEO Susan Wojcicki highlighted short-form video as an area of interest, in a yet-to-be broadcast interview with the company’s news arm NBC News.