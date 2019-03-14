YouTube Music launches in 14 new markets - Mobile World Live

Following an initial launch in May 2018, YouTube added 14 countries to the list of markets where its music streaming app is available, including India, where it will go head-to-head with rival Spotify.

The service was already available in 30 countries and will now be accessible to users in South Africa, Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Uruguay, Panama, Paraguay, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Bolivia.

YouTube parent Google already offers a music app in the region: Google Play Music. Its subscribers will get access to the premium version of the new app at no added cost.

On a support forum, Google said it plans to replace Google Play Music with YouTube Music once it figures out some technical details, such as how users can import their library and preferences from the former to the latter.