 YouTube Music launches in 14 new markets - Mobile World Live
Home

YouTube Music launches in 14 new markets

14 MAR 2019

Following an initial launch in May 2018, YouTube added 14 countries to the list of markets where its music streaming app is available, including India, where it will go head-to-head with rival Spotify.

The service was already available in 30 countries and will now be accessible to users in South Africa, Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Uruguay, Panama, Paraguay, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Bolivia.

However, there appears to be a particular focus on India because of its sizable population of 1.3 billion people.

YouTube Music will be competing not just with Spotify, which launched in the country two weeks ago and garnered 1 million subscribers in just a week, but also Apple Music, Amazon and a host of domestic providers.

Although Spotify beat YouTube to the country, it is dealing with legal trouble over licences while YouTube Music is fully licensed.

“While fans can enjoy the new ad-supported version of YouTube Music for free, we’re also launching YouTube Music Premium, a paid membership…for INR99 [$1.43] a month,” the company announced. The price is cheaper than rival Spotify’s service, which costs INR119.

YouTube parent Google already offers a music app in the region: Google Play Music. Its subscribers will get access to the premium version of the new app at no added cost.

On a support forum, Google said it plans to replace Google Play Music with YouTube Music once it figures out some technical details, such as how users can import their library and preferences from the former to the latter.

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Asia

