UK banks ditch Samsung Galaxy S10 - Mobile World Live

UK banking groups RBS and Natwest became the latest financial institutions to pull their mobile apps from the Samsung Galaxy S10, due to concerns over a flaw in the device’s biometric security, BBC News reported.

The flaw was discovered last week, enabling the devices to be unlocked by unauthorised fingerprints.

While Samsung pledged to issue a security patch to correct the issue, BBC News stated Alipay and WeChat had also removed their mobile payment apps from the device, along with Samsung’s Note 10.

Last week, South Korean online bank Kakao Bank advised customers not to use the Galaxy S10’s biometric authentication.

Other UK banks are also taking action: a representative for HSBC UK told BBC News it had contacted customers to advise they disable the fingerprint authentication until the issue is corrected.