 Twitter mulls TikTok tie-up - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Twitter mulls TikTok tie-up

10 AUG 2020

Twitter was reportedly considering a potential deal with TikTok owner ByteDance related to its operations in the US, a move which could be seen as an effort to save the social media video app in the country before an executive order banning the service is put in place.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) cited sources familiar with the matter who claimed Twitter has already held preliminary discussions with China-based ByteDance regarding a possible combination between the two companies.

Results from the talks were unclear, the media outlet stated, adding a tie-up would face notable challenges amid raised concerns over the app’s security.

A potential move by Twitter could be seen as an effort by the social media giant to return to the market of short-form video offerings, after ditching plans for video platform Vine in 2016.

Last week, Microsoft expressed interest in acquiring TikTok’s operations in the US and several other markets. Trump gave Microsoft until 15 September to secure a deal and issued an executive order banning US companies from doing business with TikTok owner ByteDance from 20 September.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

