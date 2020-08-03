Nadella talks TikTok takeover with Trump - Mobile World Live

Microsoft boss Satya Nadella wooed US President Donald Trump over the benefits a takeover of social media app TikTok by the software giant would bring, as the company revealed it was mulling a move covering several countries.

In a blog, Microsoft stated CEO Nadella discussed the impact of any move on the US with President Trump and was prepared to enter further talks on the matter.

Nadella offered assurances around security and pledged to detail the economic benefits any deal would deliver to the nation.

The talks followed a notification to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS) regarding the possibility of commencing preliminary takeover talks with TikTok parent ByteDance covering operations in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

In the blog, Microsoft explained it could add “world-class security, privacy and digital safety protections” to TikTok, along with transparency and “appropriate security oversight by governments in these countries”.

It would transfer user data to the US, deleting it from non-domsetic servers.

Reuters reported Trump gave the go-ahead for talks provided Microsoft secured a deal within 45 days: Microsoft stated it would aim to do so by 15 September.

The move would be a boon for TikTok, which recently faced scrutiny over its security in the US, including calls for it to split from ByteDance.