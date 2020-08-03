 Nadella talks TikTok takeover with Trump - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nadella talks TikTok takeover with Trump

03 AUG 2020

Microsoft boss Satya Nadella wooed US President Donald Trump over the benefits a takeover of social media app TikTok by the software giant would bring, as the company revealed it was mulling a move covering several countries.

In a blog, Microsoft stated CEO Nadella discussed the impact of any move on the US with President Trump and was prepared to enter further talks on the matter.

Nadella offered assurances around security and pledged to detail the economic benefits any deal would deliver to the nation.

The talks followed a notification to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS) regarding the possibility of commencing preliminary takeover talks with TikTok parent ByteDance covering operations in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

In the blog, Microsoft explained it could add “world-class security, privacy and digital safety protections” to TikTok, along with transparency and “appropriate security oversight by governments in these countries”.

It would transfer user data to the US, deleting it from non-domsetic servers.

Reuters reported Trump gave the go-ahead for talks provided Microsoft secured a deal within 45 days: Microsoft stated it would aim to do so by 15 September.

The move would be a boon for TikTok, which recently faced scrutiny over its security in the US, including calls for it to split from ByteDance.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Dish acquires Ting as Tucows makes services play

US issues China apps threat

Amdocs goes to the clouds with $180M Openet deal

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association