 TikTok shocked by Trump ban - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

TikTok shocked by Trump ban

07 AUG 2020

TikTok threatened retaliation after US President Donald Trump ordered a ban on US companies doing business with its parent company from next month.

In a statement, TikTok noted it was “shocked” by the move, which came “without any due process”. Trump’s executive order “risks undermining global businesses’ trust in the United States’ commitment to the rule of law” and poses a “dangerous precedent for the concept of free expression and open markets”, it argued.

TikTok pledged to “pursue all remedies” open to it, which may include legal action.

Trump issued orders against TikTok and WeChat yesterday (6 August), with the block on US companies trading with the apps’ parents set to be enforced on 20 September. Full details of the transactions to be prohibited will be issued at that time.

In notifications to US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi, Trump stated TikTok and WeChat were capturing “vast swathes of information from its users” which he claimed could be accessed and employed by the Chinese Communist Party for blackmail, corporate espionage or content censorship.

Earlier this week, Trump gave Microsoft 45 days to conclude a potential takeover of TikTok’s operations in the US and other markets: the deadline for this is 15 September.

Separately, the US Senate approved a call to ban TikTok from devices used by government officials, Reuters reported.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Facebook Reels out TikTok rival feature worldwide

Pakistan adds to TikTok woes with content warning

TikTok owner mulls restructure to shrink from China
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association