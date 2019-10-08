 Top exec challenges operators to up their app game - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Eurasia
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Top exec challenges operators to up their app game

08 OCT 2019

LIVE FROM MOBILE 360 EURASIA, MOSCOW: Veon and Digicel Group board member Kaan Terzioglu (pictured) warned operators must create a suite of new applications to increase their relevance to customers, as many only provide the most primitive available.

Terzioglu, who quit as CEO of Turkcell in March, said the industry had already missed out on “billions and trillions” of dollars as a result of third-party companies building customer-centric services delivered over mobile networks, while operators were focused elsewhere.

“Over the last two decades our industry has been fascinated by technologies, one generation after another we’ve tried to deploy the technology, but somehow we missed the facts about the customer,” he added.

By adopting digital services, as Terzioglu endorsed with his former employer, he emphasised the industry has great growth potential.

“Every time a new generation of technology comes the cards are redistributed and this time the redistribution will bring us even more opportunities to be relevant to the customer. If we focus on the customer. Let’s make sure we don’t fall into the trap of only talking about the technology, spectrum and the capex,” he added.

“We need to be honest with ourselves,” he said, noting smartphone users typically have chosen to install “tens of applications”.

“While I’m privileged to be part of the mobile industry, I am also embarrassed by the fact there are three applications on that phone which are primitive: the dialler; the contacts; and the SMS, and those are the applications our industry has contributed to that incredible device in our pockets. That has to change.”

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Blog: Should operators take the Veon app route?

Veon launches messaging app in 4 more markets
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Need for Swede

Mobile Mix: Societies, Scotland and San Diego

Feature video: Mobile 360 Digital Societies highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association