English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Spotify, Tencent step up partnership

11 DEC 2017

Music app maker Spotify announced a partnership with China-based Tencent which will see the two companies acquire new shares representing minority equity stakes in each other.

In a statement the companies said the move strengthens the relationship between “the two most popular music streaming platforms in the world”. Financial details were not disclosed, but reports suggest the companies will acquire a 10 per cent stake each.

China-based Tencent holds a majority stake in subsidiary Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) and both Tencent and TME will hold minority stakes in Spotify as part of the agreement, while Spotify will hold a minority stake in TME.

The announcement was somewhat overshadowed by news Apple is acquiring music recognition app Shazam for a reported $400 million, as the iPhone maker beefs up its Apple Music platform in its bid to rival Spotify and Google Music. Shazam’s acquisition is also likely to affect Spotify directly, as Shazam users can currently be referred to Spotify to purchase content.

Tencent, which operates the largest social media platform in China, said it “has a proven record of investing in innovative technology companies”. The company added the TME was an early mover in authorised digital music, and provides a large catalogue of music services to hundreds of millions of users.

Spotify’s co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek added the Tencent transaction “will allow both companies to benefit from the global growth of music streaming”.

The partnership also comes ahead of a Spotify IPO widely expected to be held in 2018.

Tencent was reportedly interested in acquiring Spotify, but its advances were spurned.

Richard Windsor, founder of research blog Radio Free Mobile believes a close collaboration between Spotify and Tencent “could mean a fully global offering”, with the notable exception of India.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Apple nears deal to acquire Shazam

Apple chief Cook hits back over China apps block

Microsoft kills off Groove Music, partners Spotify
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association