SK Hynix established a target for boosting the use of recycled materials in production, starting with replacing copper, tin and gold with reprocessed metals, part of a wider net-zero carbon emissions goal.`

The company aims to use 25 per cent recycled materials in products by 2025 and 30 per cent by 2030.

SK Hynix noted in a statement it will implement the goal of using more recycled materials in stages.

As part of its recycling roadmap and effort to move towards a circular economy, it also plans use recycled plastic in packaging used to protect finished semiconductor products.

The company explained it will strengthen certification procedures and quality evaluation for recycled materials it and business partners purchase, and encourage suppliers to obtain validation from trusted external organisations.

SK Group set the goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions across all businesses by 2050.

Rival Samsung set the same target.