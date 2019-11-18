 SoftBank and Line to form $30B company - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

SoftBank and Line to form $30B company

18 NOV 2019

SoftBank subsidiary Z Holdings (formerly Yahoo Japan) is to merge with mobile messaging app Line (owned by Naver) in a deal designed to create a $30 billion company capable of competing with US and China tech powerhouses.

In a statement, SoftBank said “there is currently a big difference between such overseas companies and those in Japan and other Asian countries, other than China.”

A legally binding contract is targeted to be inked in December with the deal to be completed by October next year.

Talks have concluded quickly after first reports leaked last week.

SoftBank and Naver will each hold a 50 per cent stake in Z Holdings, which will control Line and Yahoo Japan.

The deal values Line at $11.5 billion. Line has over 82 million users in Japan according to figures from Statistia for Q3 this year. The app offers an array of services alongside instant messaging such as mobile payment, taxi hailing and music streaming.

Yahoo records over 50 million active users, remaining a popular search engine in Japan, while its Western presence has diminished.

Together, Line and Yahoo Japan will be able to share engineering resources, access broader sets of data and invest more in areas like artificial intelligence, chief executive officers said in a Tokyo press conference.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

SoftBank talks tie-up with Line

Line makes content disappear

Line profit plunges
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Mobile Mix: Relaxed Ren, Ramon in Romania

Mobile Mix: China chat and Q3 champs

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association