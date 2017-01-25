English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

Snapchat tightens publisher guidlines

25 JAN 2017
ss-snapchat-3

Snapchat’s updated guidelines will restrict publishers from posting inappropriate pictures or fake news on its Discover service.

They will need to ensure that reports and links to external websites are fact-checked and accurate, according to The New York Times (NYT).

This is to “empower our editorial partners to do their part to keep Snapchat an informative, factual and safe environment for everyone,” said spokesperson Rachel Racusen.

App maker Snap also plans to give publishers a tool next month that will allow them to restrict minors from seeing certain content.

It would appear that the firm, which is looking to hold an initial public offering this year, wants to preempt criticism over fake news which have hit rival social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

Snapchat introduced Discover in January 2015 to engage users and help publishers reach a younger audience. More than 100 million Snapchat users view content on it each month.

Snapchat has always made publishers agree to fairly strict guidelines, including a ban on images that are “misleading or gimmicky”, as well as asking that all content be appropriate for children as young as 13, the report said.

However, the new rules are trying to clear up any ambiguity and state that publishers should not use overly sexualised or violent images.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Snap meets potential investors, intros group messaging

Snap partners Foursquare to improve geofilters

Snap files for IPO

Apps

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association