Snap boosts Stories reach with third-party deals - Mobile World Live

 Snap boosts Stories reach with third-party deals
HomeAppsNews

Snap boosts Stories reach with third-party deals

31 MAR 2020

Snap made a step towards expanding the core ingredient of its messaging service Snapchat, launching a feature allowing users to export Stories to third-party apps, CNBC reported.

The App Stories feature, which the company announced today (31 March), will let people post their ephemeral photos and videos to social networking services Triller, Octi and Squad, as well as online dating service Hily.

Snap VP of partnerships Ben Schwerin told CNBC the company was in discussions to expand App Stories to more partners, adding the feature would have revenue generating potential in the future.

The company also stated its new product enabled third-party developers to add features like Stories to their apps by using existing technology invented by the company, instead of building their own.

CNBC reported the move could aid Snap’s efforts to grow its user base and advertising revenue.

Snap introduced its Stories feature in October 2013. The service set the tone for content which disappears from public view after 24 hours, a model since copied by Instagram in 2016 and more recently trialled by Twitter.

