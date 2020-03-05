Twitter tests disappearing content in Brazil - Mobile World Live

Twitter detailed plans to begin testing a feature in Brazil allowing users to publish posts which disappear after 24 hours, its latest bid to keep pace with the functions offered by rivals.

In a blog, product manager Mo Al Adham explained the feature, named Fleets, was a means for users to express their views “with less pressure and more control”. The posts aren’t open for sharing or public comment, though users are able to respond via direct messages.

Content including photos, videos or GIFs can be included.

Al Adham said Fleets would launch in the country this week on Twitter’s app. Expansion to other nations will depend on feedback from the trial.

The platform’s decision to test disappearing content could be seen as an effort to catch-up with rivals including Snap and Facebook, which already offer ephemeral content.

Twitter’s move comes a couple of days after activist investor Elliott Management pushed for a shake-up, following moves which have seen the company amass a $1 billion stake in the social media business.