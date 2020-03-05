 Twitter tests disappearing content in Brazil - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Twitter tests disappearing content in Brazil

05 MAR 2020

Twitter detailed plans to begin testing a feature in Brazil allowing users to publish posts which disappear after 24 hours, its latest bid to keep pace with the functions offered by rivals.

In a blog, product manager Mo Al Adham explained the feature, named Fleets, was a means for users to express their views “with less pressure and more control”. The posts aren’t open for sharing or public comment, though users are able to respond via direct messages.

Content including photos, videos or GIFs can be included.

Al Adham said Fleets would launch in the country this week on Twitter’s app. Expansion to other nations will depend on feedback from the trial.

The platform’s decision to test disappearing content could be seen as an effort to catch-up with rivals including Snap and Facebook, which already offer ephemeral content.

Twitter’s move comes a couple of days after activist investor Elliott Management pushed for a shake-up, following moves which have seen the company amass a $1 billion stake in the social media business.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

WhatsApp tipped for NSO Group legal win

WhatsApp goes dark

Video editing app developer bought by Twitter
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: The “alternative” MWC20 wrap-up show

Panel: 2020 GLOMO Awards highlights

Feature video: Huawei Mate Xs launch highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association