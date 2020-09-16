 Singapore to reward active Apple Watch users - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Singapore to reward active Apple Watch users

16 SEP 2020

Singapore’s government partnered with Apple to develop a tracking app as part of a two-year initiative to encourage healthy lifestyles by offering financial rewards for increased activity.

The LumiHealth app is a move by the Health Promotion Board to employ “technology and behavioural insights to encourage Singaporeans to keep healthy”, Apple explained in a statement.

It claimed the programme is a first of its kind, with the government offering financial incentives of up to SGD380 ($280) to users who complete a range of fitness and other health-related activities.

The voluntary scheme employs an Apple Watch, with the app due to be made available in late October.

Apple emphasised privacy and security features, with users required to opt-in and consent to information being shared with the app. They can drop out of the programme at any time.

Heng Swee Keat, Singapore’s deputy Prime Minister, said the partnership “will enable Singaporeans to lead healthier lives” and “contribute valuable insights to improving the health of people all over the world”.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

