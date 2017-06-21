English
HomeAppsNews

Kantar reveals iOS share in urban China still falling

21 JUN 2017

Apple’s share of the smartphone market in urban China again fell over the three months to end-April, continuing a decline which began during the three months to end-February 2016, according to Kantar Worldpanel ComTech.

The research company’s latest smartphone OS data shows Apple’s share dropping 3.9 percentage points year-on-year to 16.2 per cent in the February to April 2017 period.

Tamsin Timpson, a director at Kantar Worldpanel ComTech Asia, said iPhone 7 and 7 Plus sales recovered slightly in the February to April period, representing 8.5 per cent of smartphones sold urban China, outpacing smartphones from Huawei and Oppo.

Android smartphones captured 83.4 per cent of sales in urban China during the February to April period, up 4.3 points from 79.1 per cent in the same period of 2016.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

