English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAppsNews

Growth of personal assistant apps “spotty and sluggish”

13 JUL 2017

The use of personal assistant (PA) apps on mobiles is stagnating and may even be decreasing, partly because people are using standalone home devices such as Amazon’s Echo to complete everyday tasks such as messaging and searching for information, Verto Analytics revealed.

The research company monitored a panel of US adults who use PA apps like Siri over the course of a year and found no increase in the numbers using them.

“Despite all the hype, the take-up of personal assistant apps is spotty and sluggish and has yet to gain a sturdy mass-market foothold,” said Hannu Verkasalo, CEO of Verto Analytics.

The usage of artificial intelligence-driven apps and services is in its infancy as consumers are still exploring how to use them, he added.

In May 2017, 71 million, or 44 per cent, of US adult smartphone owners used a PA app, the same as in May 2016, but down from a peak of around 88 million people in November 2016.

Time spent using the apps more than halved from 28 minutes a month to just over 12 minutes.

The report observed PA apps are used mainly for navigation, such as finding a route or location via Google Maps, and for accessing entertainment at home through services including Netflix and YouTube.

Use of these apps show distinct peaks, at 10am and 1pm, and experience a steady climb from 2pm to 7pm before dropping off in the evening, reinforcing the idea users switch to home-based standalone devices.

Siri remains the most popular PA app, but its number of monthly users fell 15 per cent over the year to 7.3 million, while its stickiness level (average daily users as a percentage of total monthly users) dropped by nearly half to 11 per cent.

In contrast, Amazon’s Alexa saw a 325 per cent year-on-year increase in monthly unique users (from 0.8 million to 2.8 million) and more than doubled its stickiness rating to 22 per cent.

Superuser
The study revealed PA apps are most popular with older women, “a demographic that traditionally falls outside of the expected early adopter niche.”

In fact, the “superuser” – someone who spends over twice as much time as the average person – is a 52-year-old female, spending 1.5 hours per month on PA apps compared to the 12 minute average.

The decline of PA apps could be linked with growing use of voice AI in connected speakers, which analysts recently told Mobile World Live are increasingly challenging the smartphone’s role as consumers’ central interface.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Prime Day could shatter Amazon app usage record

Kantar reveals iOS share in urban China still falling

Amazon linked to potential bid for Slack
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association