HomeAppsNews

Formula 1 partners Snap to attract millennials

13 JUL 2017

A new global partnership between Formula 1 and Snap will see Grand Prix races available on Snapchat’s curated editorial platform, Discover.

“The deal marks Formula 1’s first commercial collaboration with a major digital and mobile-first platform,” and is part of its ongoing strategy to develop the sport on several digital platforms, including its app, the company said in a statement,

Frank Arthofer, head of digital and new business at Formula 1, said: “We need to continue to bring new fans to the sport. Snap’s platform is one of the most popular among millennials, a sector we are particularly keen on attracting, as it represents the future of our sport.”

Our Stories, one of three types of content on Snapchat’s Discover platform, are compilations of Snaps submitted from users at events and locations around the world. The submissions are curated by teams of editors and producers.

After this weekend’s inaugural ‘Our Story’ at the British Grand Prix, Snap will also cover the races in Singapore, Japan, the US, Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

Snapchat certainly appears tick the right boxes as a new channel for Formula 1, with more than 166 million daily users creating over 3 billion Snaps every day.

Users visit Snapchat more than 18 times each day, and spend an average of 30 minutes on the platform daily.

In addition, 60 per cent of Snap ads, which run in Our Stories and other content, are played with audio on, Snap said.

 

Saleha Riaz

