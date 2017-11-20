Facebook launches app for video creators

Facebook updated its suite of video creation tools to boost the availability and discoverability of content produced by members of the social network.

The company announced an app to help content developers manage their presence on the networking site, and a new website offering access to a range of resources covering video production and dissemination.

In a statement, Chris Hatfield, Facebook product manager for video, said while content creators can already connect with “more than 2 billion potential fans”, the company developed the app and website to address “specific needs” including finding and growing their audience.

Facebook’s Creator App offers tools to create “original video, go live with exclusive features, and connect with their community,” Hatfield stated. Features include live broadcast production tools, including intros and outros; a community tab covering connections through Facebook’s Messenger and Instagram services; camera effects; access to Facebook’s Stories function; and metrics on how often content is accessed.

The app launched globally on iOS and is due to reach Android users in the coming months.

According to TechCrunch the app is an update of the 2014 Facebook Mentions app. Mentions was only available to verified public figures and businesses. Facebook last week also revamped its Events app, which never really took off, as Facebook Local.

The website, Facebook for Creators, offers tips on promoting content; frequently asked questions; and the opportunity to gain early access to new features and tools.