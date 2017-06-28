English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAppsNews

Facebook hits 2B user milestone

28 JUN 2017

Facebook now has 2 billion users, hitting the number less than five years after reaching the 1 billion mark.

“We’re making progress connecting the world, and now let’s bring the world closer together,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post.

On average, each day more than 175 million people share a ‘love’ reaction and over 800 million people ‘like’ something on Facebook, and every month more than 1 billion people use Groups, Mike Nowak, product director and Guillermo Spiller, product manager, wrote in a separate post.

They added that Facebook will be sharing several personalised experiences over the coming days to show appreciation for the many ways people support one another on Facebook.

“We are excited to continue to build products that allow people to connect with one another, regardless of where they live or what language they speak.”

YouTube is the only other social media platform that comes close to the 2 billion figure, with 1.5 billion users. The only other platforms that have 1 billion users are Facebook’s own properties (WhatsApp and Messenger) while Instagram is getting there, with 700 million users currently.

In comparison, WeChat has around 889 million users and Twitter has 328 million.

According to TechCrunch, the developing world has played a big role in Facebook’s growth, as the social media giant launched a ‘lite’ version of its app that works on low-bandwidth connections.

Facebook added 746 million users in Asia and the ‘rest of world’ region in the past five years but only 41 million in the US and Canada.

The report added that Facebook’s current user growth is at 17 per cent, which is as fast or faster than any year since 2012, while 66 per cent of its monthly users return each day now compared to 55 per cent give years ago.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Facebook releases open source chatbot code

Facebook trials cross-app notices to boost engagement

Facebook fined €110M over WhatsApp discrepancies
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Video feature: The very real threat of ransomware

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association