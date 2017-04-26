English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

Instagram hits 700M MAUs

26 APR 2017

Instagram announced its user base hit 700 million monthly active users, with the last 100 million joining “faster than ever”.

It took five months for the Facebook-owned photography app to go from 500 million users to 600 million, and four months to go from 600 million in December to 700 million at 26 April, the company revealed in a blog.

The company credited the growth to the fact it made it easier for users to “share their experiences and strengthen connections to their friends and passions.”

“With new features like stories, live video and disappearing messages in Direct, people now have more ways than ever to express themselves and feel closer to what matters to them,” it added.

Earlier this month it was reported Instagram Stories, a clone of a Snapchat feature of the same name, hit 200 million daily active users. Snapchat had 161 million daily active users in February – the closest available comparison between the two.

In a report, TechCrunch noted Instagram continues to push its overseas presence, while Snap stopped focusing on international growth.

Instagram in March revealed strong growth in monthly active advertisers and the number of users accessing information on businesses.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Instagram revamps Direct with private messaging

Instagram hails rise in monthly advertisers to over 1M

WhatsApp reverses Status update following backlash
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association