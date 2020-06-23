Facebook bolsters VR play with games studio buy - Mobile World Live

Facebook continued moves to strengthen its VR credentials, lining up an acquisition of US-based games developer Ready at Dawn Studios a matter of days after a similar move involving Mapillary.

In a blog, Facebook VP of AR/VR content Mike Verdu described Ready at Dawn Studios as a “VR pioneer”. The company will continue to operate as an “independently-operated studio” “with the full support of Facebook and the Oculus Studios team”.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but all staff will be kept on.

The studio was founded in 2003 and developed software for consoles along with four titles for Facebook’s Oculus Platform since 2017, with one currently in development.

Verdu said the combination meant “the future of ground-breaking content in VR has never looked brighter”.

Bloomberg reported in May, Oculus was forced to stall the launch of its next VR headset range due to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.