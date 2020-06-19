 Facebook buys maps company in AR/VR play - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Facebook buys maps company in AR/VR play

19 JUN 2020

Facebook acquired Sweden-based mapping specialist Mapillary, a move Reuters reported was intended to boost the social media company’s development of services for AR and VR devices.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Facebook told the news agency Mapillary would contribute to development of AR glasses and VR headsets.

Mapillary crowdsources images globally from smartphones and cameras and combines these to create street-level 3D maps. On its website, it lists logistics and mobility; cities and infrastructure; and automotive use cases.

In a blog post, Mapillary CEO and co-founder Jan Erik Solem, said its technology will power products including Facebook Marketplace and supply vital data to humanitarian organisations globally.

“By merging our efforts, we will further improve the ways that people and machines can work with both aerial and street-level imagery to produce map data. Lots of exciting results will come out of this, including the data we all need to make better maps.”

Solem emphasised the takeover would not impact the open nature of the service, with no plans to change “the rights given to OpenStreetMap editors” and work with related “communities and companies to continue on the same path as always”.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Lenovo unveils enterprise VR headset

Global operators push 5G Extended Reality

Apple purchases broadcast VR company
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association