 Apple ups podcast play with Scout FM buy - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Apple ups podcast play with Scout FM buy

25 SEP 2020

Apple acquired AI-powered podcast app Scout FM, Bloomberg reported, apparently looking to counter moves by music streaming rival Spotify to beef-up its own broadcast audio content offerings.

The media outlet noted Scout FM was available on a range of platforms including Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant, Android and iOS. It employs AI to curate content based on users’ preferences.

Spotify raised the profile of podcasts on its app earlier this year, as part of a move to grab users through increased personalisation.

But the acquisition also taps a broader trend from Apple to strengthen its AI capabilities, following purchases of start-ups Xnor.ai at the beginning of the year, and AI image processing company Spectral Edge in late 2019.

Financial details of the Scout FM move were not disclosed, Bloomberg reported, adding the podcast service had been halted following the acquisition.

It was founded in 2017 and raised $1.4 million in rounds conducted in 2018 and in 2020, data from business information platform Crunchbase showed.

TechCrunch reported Advancit, Bloomberg Beta and Precursor Ventures were among its backers.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

