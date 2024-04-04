Amazon is to eliminate hundreds of jobs from its Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing division as part of an effort to further cut costs.

An Amazon Web Services representative told Mobile World Live (MWL) the layoffs will be across AWS’ sales, marketing and global services (SMGS) organisation and the physical stores technology team.

While Amazon didn’t provide specific numbers for the layoffs, it stated there will be several hundred job cuts within SMGS and “a few hundred roles in the physical stores technology team”.

“We’ve identified a few targeted areas of the organisation we need to streamline in order to continue focusing our efforts on the key strategic areas that we believe will deliver maximum impact,” the representative told MWL.

The representative stated the company is “committed to supporting the employees throughout their transition to new roles in and outside of Amazon”.

“These decisions are difficult but necessary as we continue to invest, hire, and optimise resources to deliver innovation for our customers”.

Employees in the US will receive their pay and benefits for at least the next 60 days, outplacement job search support, access to transitional health benefits, and be eligible for a severance payment.

Amazon eliminated 9,000 jobs from its AWS and HR divisions in April 2023, which added to cuts of 18,000 announced in November 2022.