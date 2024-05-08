Apple reportedly progressed work on developing its own chip to run AI software in its data centres, a project which would be central to a long-awaited strategy for the technology.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported the tech giant’s Project ACDC is targeting the use of its own AI chips for its server infrastructure.

WSJ explained Apple is developing a server chip likely focused on running inference AI models instead of training models vendors including Nvidia develop.

Apple is known for using its own semiconductor expertise internally and across its iPhone, iPads and Mac laptops.

The company is under scrutiny for being behind on delivering AI-enabled features and functions across its devices.

Company executives highlighted a new AI-focused M4 chip featured in upgraded iPad Pro’s unveiled yesterday (7 April).

On a call to discuss fiscal Q2 2024 earnings (the period to 30 March) last week, CFO Luca Maestri stated Apple spent more than $100 billion on AI-related R&D over the past five years.

“We are obviously very excited about the opportunity with GenAI,” Maestri said. “We are pushing very hard on innovation on every front and we’ve been doing that for many, many years”.

During the call, CEO Tim Cook teased additional AI announcements at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference, scheduled to take place next month.