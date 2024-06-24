Apple will withhold the release of new features such as its Apple Intelligence generative AI tools across the European Union (EU) due to regulatory concerns over the bloc’s Digital Markets Act (DMA).

In addition to Apple Intelligence, the tech giant will not release iPhone Mirroring and SharePlay Screen Sharing in the EU this year.

In a statement to Bloomberg, Apple cited concern “that the interoperability requirements of the DMA could force us to compromise the integrity of our products in ways that risk user privacy and data security”.

“We are committed to collaborating with the European Commission (EC) in an attempt to find a solution that would enable us to deliver these features to our EU customers without compromising their safety.”

Last year, the EC designated Apple, Google parent Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Amazon, TikTok parent ByteDance and Microsoft as “gatekeepers” that provide specific services deemed to be important links between businesses and consumers.

Those gatekeepers must comply with a set of rules outlined in the DMA, with most requirements carrying a six-month deployment obligation.

The EC previously stated non-compliance with DMA regulations could result in fines of up to 10 per cent of a company’s worldwide turnover, with the potential to rise to 20 per cent for repeat infringements.

An EU representative told Bloomberg gatekeepers “are welcome to offer their services in Europe, provided that they comply with our rules aimed at ensuring fair competition” in response to Apple’s plan to delay the launches.