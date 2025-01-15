OpenAI unveiled a new beta feature for ChatGPT dubbed Tasks, marking its entry into the virtual assistant market to challenge the likes of Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri.

Tasks will allow users to enable ChatGPT to run automated prompts and schedule functions ahead of time, such as one-time event reminders or recurring updates like daily weather forecasts. Further, Tasks can recommend actions and reminders based on users’ ChatGPT conversations, with users retaining the choice to accept or decline these suggestions.

The Tasks beta version supports up to ten active commands at a time, with some features like voice chats and file uploads currently unavailable but potentially will be added in future updates.

The feature is set to roll out to ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Pro users globally over the coming days, starting with the website platform.

Expanding ChatGPT’s utility to include agentic AI, Tasks ramps up competition in the AI assistant space. Since ChatGPT’s debut in late 2022, tech giants like Amazon and Apple have upgraded their virtual assistant services to integrate with AI.

Last year, Apple upgraded Siri to incorporate its Apple Intelligence technology, which uses generative AI capabilities for context-aware interactions and task management.