ChatGPT developer OpenAI aims to raise billions of dollars from investors including Apple, Nvidia and Microsoft in its latest round of financing, various media outlets claimed, with the sum set to value the entire business at $150 billion.

Financial Times (FT) reported the AI company was in talks with several parties to raise at least $5 billion, while Bloomberg pinned the figure at $6.5 billion and noted OpenAI’s latest targeted worth compared with a valuation of $86 billion in a tender offer pitched in February.

The investment round is reportedly being led by VC company Thrive Capital, which FT reported is expected to contribute $1 billion.

Bloomberg stated Nvidia was in talks over an investment of around $100 million. Neither outlet estimated the level of backing Apple or Microsoft were in discussions over, though both cited them as potentially taking part in the round.

Microsoft is already a significant investor in OpenAI, having reportedly already pumped in $13 billion in previous fundraising efforts by the developer.

The fresh cash would be the latest big money backing of a generative AI player this year, as major technology companies continue to jostle for position in the highly-hyped segment.