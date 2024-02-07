US vendor Motorola Solutions inked a multi-year agreement with Google Cloud to develop safety and security technologies for emergency services and enterprises, a move it stated would boost innovation in the sector.

The vendor plans to employ Google Cloud infrastructure to boost the accuracy of video content delivery, and bolster mapping and AI capabilities, services the company dubbed assistive intelligence.

Motorola stated these services will “help address real-world safety challenges”.

It anticipates deploying the capabilities across its cloud-based security services using Google Cloud’s infrastructure.

Mahesh Saptharishi, EVP and CTO for Motorola, said it will use “sensors, data and AI to help make safety and security more accessible and actionable”.

Motorola Solutions makes devices including radio equipment for US emergency services, and video security systems for businesses and government units.