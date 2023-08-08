 ZTE's ONTs rated "Leader" by GlobalData - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE’s ONTs rated “Leader” by GlobalData

08 AUG 2023

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation announced that its Optical Network Terminals (ONTs) have received the “Leader” rating in the latest Fiber To The Premises (FTTP) ratings report by GlobalData, the telecoms, software and IT service consultancy.

ONTs are a key criterion measuring a company’s competitiveness in the FTTP sector. Being rated “Leader” in the “ONT Range” metric in GlobalData’s FTTP ratings report affirmed ZTE’s leadership in the ONT product segment.

As a global leader in the ONT market, ZTE has always been committed to product innovation. The company has achieved several industry firsts, including launching the world’s first 50G PON+Wi-Fi 7 ONT prototype, the industry’s first Wi-Fi 7 Fiber To The Room (FTTR) main ONT, the industry’s only whole-home triple-play FTTR solution, and the world’s first Wi-Fi Alliance EasyMesh R1/R2/R3/R4 certified ONT products. These innovations provide strong support for fiber-based transformation and the high-quality development of home networks.

ZTE offers a wide range of ONT products, catering to various needs and scenarios. The offerings support evolution from 10G Passive Optical Networking (PON) to 50G PON at the network side and enable migration from gigabit-plus to 10G broadband at the user side. Moreover, ZTE ONTs comply with multiple Internet of Things (IoT) protocols, helping operators deliver superior home broadband services to their customers.

The success of ZTE ONTs can be seen in their extensive global deployment. They have been adopted by more than 300 operators in over 100 countries, including major markets like China, Japan, Germany, Italy, Spain, Brazil, and Colombia. As of Q1 2023, ZTE had shipped a remarkable 390 million ONTs worldwide.

ZTE’s dedication to excellence has not gone unnoticed. According to the Dell’Oro Group 1Q23 Broadband Access & Home Networking report, ZTE’s ONT market share has ranked first in the world in six of the last seven quarters, reaffirming its leading position in the industry.

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association