ZTE’s ONTs rated “Leader” by GlobalData

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation announced that its Optical Network Terminals (ONTs) have received the “Leader” rating in the latest Fiber To The Premises (FTTP) ratings report by GlobalData, the telecoms, software and IT service consultancy.

ONTs are a key criterion measuring a company’s competitiveness in the FTTP sector. Being rated “Leader” in the “ONT Range” metric in GlobalData’s FTTP ratings report affirmed ZTE’s leadership in the ONT product segment.

As a global leader in the ONT market, ZTE has always been committed to product innovation. The company has achieved several industry firsts, including launching the world’s first 50G PON+Wi-Fi 7 ONT prototype, the industry’s first Wi-Fi 7 Fiber To The Room (FTTR) main ONT, the industry’s only whole-home triple-play FTTR solution, and the world’s first Wi-Fi Alliance EasyMesh R1/R2/R3/R4 certified ONT products. These innovations provide strong support for fiber-based transformation and the high-quality development of home networks.

ZTE offers a wide range of ONT products, catering to various needs and scenarios. The offerings support evolution from 10G Passive Optical Networking (PON) to 50G PON at the network side and enable migration from gigabit-plus to 10G broadband at the user side. Moreover, ZTE ONTs comply with multiple Internet of Things (IoT) protocols, helping operators deliver superior home broadband services to their customers.

The success of ZTE ONTs can be seen in their extensive global deployment. They have been adopted by more than 300 operators in over 100 countries, including major markets like China, Japan, Germany, Italy, Spain, Brazil, and Colombia. As of Q1 2023, ZTE had shipped a remarkable 390 million ONTs worldwide.

ZTE’s dedication to excellence has not gone unnoticed. According to the Dell’Oro Group 1Q23 Broadband Access & Home Networking report, ZTE’s ONT market share has ranked first in the world in six of the last seven quarters, reaffirming its leading position in the industry.