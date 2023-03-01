 ZTE scores two awards for its Radio Composer solution at the 2023 GTI Summit - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE scores two awards for its Radio Composer solution at the 2023 GTI Summit

01 MAR 2023

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has been rewarded with two GTI awards for its Radio Composer solution, specifically “Innovative Mobile Service and Application Award” and “Outstanding Awards”, in recognition of the company’s outstanding contributions to promoting 5G innovations and customer success.

The increasing complexity of 5G technology as well as diversified 5G applications has posed unprecedented challenges to operators’ network services. The old-fashioned approach to treating all 5G users with just one inflexible policy of radio resource management is unable to satisfy users’ unique individual demand, resulting in low resource efficiency and high user churn rate. It is therefore of great importance for operators to deliver user-centric experiences within limited network resources, which is exactly what Radio Composer can achieve.

ZTE’s Radio Composer leverages RAN native AI for delicate management of radio resources. Based on automatic service recognition and traffic pattern learning, it ensures precise mapping between differentiated service requirements and network resources, significantly enhancing user experiences and in turn generating more revenue for operators without extra investment on hardware.

Radio Composer is also the industry’s first to incorporate intent-driven network intelligence. Backed up with great simplification of human-machine interaction, it guarantees real-time service assurance for operators according to specific prioritized operational goals, saving substantial maintenance cost.

With the theme of “Reconnect for a Connected World”, 2023 GTI Summit gathers the world’s most influential industry leaders to explore new trends and exchange insights. GTI Awards aims to recognize exceptional contributions to the industry, and “Outstanding Awards” are awarded to the best of them.

Liu Shuang, General Manager of ZTE RAN Product Marketing & Solution, said: “We are delighted to receive such a great honor from GTI Awards. Since the beginning of 5G era, ZTE has seized every opportunity to continuously promote RAN intelligence from architecture design to application innovation.”

“Moving forward, ZTE’s Radio Composer will keep evolving and facilitating the monetization of 5G technology,” added Liu Shuang.

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 2 highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association