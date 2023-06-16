 ZTE and Smartfren Business strengthen collaboration to drive network infrastructure market development - Mobile World Live
HomePartner Announcements

ZTE and Smartfren Business strengthen collaboration to drive network infrastructure market development

16 JUN 2023

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation and Smartfren Business, the leading telecommunications service provider in Indonesia for both retail and corporate sectors, have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This strategic partnership aims to reinforce their commitment to driving the development of the network infrastructure market.

The MoU was signed by Musa Gan, Sales Director of ZTE Indonesia, and Alim Gunadi, Chief Enterprise Business Officer of Smartfren Business, during the ZTE Day 2023 event in Jakarta.

The collaboration aims to provide customized and scalable solutions that specifically address the unique requirements of government and enterprises, thereby facilitating their digital transformation goals.

By leveraging their combined expertise, ZTE and Smartfren Business will provide cutting-edge solutions that actively drive the transformation of network infrastructure in Indonesia.

Musa Gan, Sales Director of ZTE Indonesia, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Smartfren Business as it marks a significant milestone in our joint pursuit of network infrastructure market development. Through this collaboration, we aim to leverage our respective strengths and expertise to deliver cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of government and enterprises. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to providing advanced technology solutions that empower institutions and businesses.”

Alim Gunadi, Chief Enterprise Business Officer of Smartfren Business, said, “Smartfren Business is delighted and grateful for ZTE’s support in developing network infrastructure and providing the latest network solutions. With this collaboration, Smartfren Business is committed to providing advanced solutions to meet the needs of government and enterprises in achieving digital transformation goals, while expanding service coverage throughout Indonesia.”

This partnership represents a significant stride towards building a more interconnected and technologically advanced future. Together, ZTE and Smartfren Business aspire to introduce the advantages of advanced technologies to the Indonesian market, promote digital inclusion, and stimulate economic growth in the country.

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

