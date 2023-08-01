 ZTE and China Telecom unveil the "Smart Giga 5G Powered Metro" in Shanghai - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomePartner Announcements

ZTE and China Telecom unveil the “Smart Giga 5G Powered Metro” in Shanghai

01 AUG 2023

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation collaborated with China Telecom’s Shanghai branch to introduce the groundbreaking “Smart Giga 5G Powered Metro” on Shanghai Metro Line 4. This cutting-edge solution delivers an unparalleled Gigabit experience for metro passengers, enabling seamless HD film streaming for all users simultaneously, without any internet slowdown. The “Smart Giga 5G Powered Metro” boasts a peak rate exceeding 2.1Gbps and an average rate of 1.7Gbps+, setting a new paradigm for metro connectivity. Moreover, this initiative lays a strong digital foundation for smart metro operations.

To enhance 5G network coverage and elevate the user experience on the metro has become one of the most crucial challenges in the industry. The conventional LCX (Leaky Coaxial Cable) coverage solution has encountered significant obstacles, with network signals severely weakened inside the metro due to signal attenuation caused by the dense metal carriages and the Doppler effect resulting from the rapid movement of the train. Moreover, the restricted availability of LCX deployment space limits the cell capacity, leading to an inability to meet the required throughput during peak traffic hours in the mornings and evenings.

Regarding the special application scenario for the metro, China Telecom’s Shanghai branch collaborates with ZTE innovatively to build the “Smart Giga 5G Powered Metro” with “Metro 5G coverage with vehicle-mounted equipment + high-speed 5G backhaul.” A complete 5G indoor coverage system is deployed inside the metro carriage using ZTE’s industry-first BBU + pRRU two-level architecture. 5G AAUs are deployed in tunnels working as the high-speed backhaul, receiving data from CPEs both ends of the train simultaneously. The total backhaul can deliver up to 15Gbps downlink and 2Gbps uplink. Consistent 5G signals is guaranteed, to provide mobile users with high-speed experiences.

The solution has been successfully commercialized on Shanghai Metro Line 4, bringing forth four significant innovative benefits:

Improved User Experience: The user experience has seen a remarkable improvement of almost three times. In comparison to the traditional LCX solution’s 600Mbps speed rate, Line 4 users now enjoy a peak speed of 2.1Gbps and an average speed of 1.7Gbps.

Unified Network for Diverse Demands: This cutting-edge solution caters to both mobile users and smart metro operations, promoting the development of smart cities by enabling safer and more intelligent metro operations.

Cost-Effectiveness and Sustainability: Operators can minimize their investment while creating a greener, lower-carbon network through backhaul sharing. Approximately 20% of the investment has been saved on Metro Line 4 compared to the traditional LCX solution. Furthermore, it is estimated that 3.7 million kWh of electricity or 2,200 tons of carbon emissions will be saved annually.

Streamlined Network Deployment: By eliminating the need to lay LCX, the complexity of metro network deployment has been greatly reduced. For instance, Line 4’s construction time has been halved, completing the project in just six months, instead of one year.

The “Smart Giga 5G Powered Metro” is dedicated to developing passenger-focused and service-focused smart metro applications. With the ongoing iteration and advancement of communications technologies, China Telecom’s Shanghai branch will continue to collaborate with ZTE in more fields, focusing on new-generation information technologies such as Industrial Internet, Internet of Things, Cloud Computing, Big Data, and Artificial Intelligence. Their focus on innovation aims to further empower smart transportation and lead the digital transformation of the metro system and various traditional industries.

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association