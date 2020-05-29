ZTE 5G NR and UME system receive ISO/IEC 27701 Privacy Information Management System certificate - Mobile World Live

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation, today announced that it has received the ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certificate, which covers the provision of R&D and maintenance services of 5G NR and UME system, from the British Standards Institution (BSI). It highly recognizes ZTE’s data protection compliance system, and fully demonstrates that ZTE’s 5G services are in strict compliance with international information security standards.

By means of two stages of audit and comprehensive evaluation, ZTE’s privacy protection process, including 5G product R&D and maintenance has all been approved by BSI.

Focusing on core scenarios of privacy protection, ZTE has been committed to building an end-to-end, closed-loop, process-oriented privacy protection and compliance system. As the core competitiveness of ZTE, the concept of privacy protection has been integrated into its product development process.

ISO/IEC 27701:2019, jointly issued by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electronical Commission (IEO), is the industry’s authoritative privacy information management system certificate.

It aims to help organizations protect and process personal information in compliance while demonstrating the compliance with data protection laws, such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which is considered to be the most stringent privacy protection regulation in history.

Moving forward, ZTE will continue to provide end-users with more secure, reliable, and compliant 5G products and solutions, and build higher-standard 5G networks worldwide.

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, operators, companies and public sector customers. The company has been committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.

ZTE commits 10 percent of its annual revenues to research and development and takes leadership roles in international standard development organizations.