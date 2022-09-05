Mango TV and China Mobile Hunan Branch Associated with ZTE Use 5G CampSite to Convoy the Second Season of “Call Me by Fire”

PRESS RELEASE: With the development of long video services on the Internet in recent years, new media companies have launched a large number of special programs to hold their position in the market. In the area of variety shows, Mango TV is one of the most famous companies. From the reality show “Who’s the Murderer” to the spectacular music show “Call Me by Fire”, Mango TV self-developed variety shows unfold the powerful creativity of Internet companies.

Speaking of “Call Me by Fire”, as a top music show, it has attracted the entire online viewers since its debut in August 2021. More than 30 guests were invited to challenge each other to interpret how lives keep glowing.

With the release of the invited guest list in the second season of “Call Me by Fire” in August, both new and existing audiences are looking forward to it. To keep up with the audience’s expectations and present a more exciting season, Mango TV, as an Internet company in the spirit of innovation and efficiency, together with China Mobile Hunan Branch and ZTE, adopted 5G Campsite to replace the infrastructure in the filming site, and established a brand new wireless filming private network, completely freeing the camera devices from the traditional wired networking, achieving an evolution towards the filming private network.

In a conventional filming site, audio/video data is usually collected to a live production system in a wired manner, and then viewed, edited, and stored by a director and other staff. Because a large quantity of shows involve indoor and outdoor scenarios, a wired manner has problems of construction difficulty, time consumption, and high costs. In addition, cameras move at the filming sites, which makes the wired manner very inconvenient to photographers.

In the brand-new wireless filming private network, only a movable 5G CampSite near the filming site is sufficient to provide 5G coverage through the RF module. The cameras in the site are connected to the CampSite through an externally mounted encoder and 5G terminals. Finally, the audio and video data stream generated by cameras is uploaded to the CampSite, identified by the edge computing engine and offloaded to the live production system for directors and other staff to view, edit and store. To ensure the security and reliability of the private network, the CampSite only allows the access of specified cameras. The key operation indicators of the entire wireless filming private network are displayed on the independent screen in the live production system through the unique SLA function of the computing power engine for technical staff.

5G CampSite at Work

In terms of performance, with the powerful local traffic offloading function of the Edge Computing Engine, the 5G filming private network can keep the MEC network latency less than 20 ms, and the transmission latency of the entire system merely 80 ms. With the 1D3U uplink frame structure used, the maximum uplink rate of the private network can reach about 636Mbps, and the average rate is stably above 550Mbps, which fully meets the application requirements of large-bandwidth video and audio intensive access. Theoretically, the private network can take more than 100 channels of 6Mbps IP streams. As of now, the trial access of more than 25 channels in the filming private network has been achieved.

On Site of Show “Call Me by Fire” in July 2022 (Cameras with encoders and 5G terminals)

At the “Call Me by Fire” filming site, 9 channels of 8Mbps HD video streams are uploaded in parallel. The Mango TV gave the feedback that “The performance is much better and the stability is very good”.

On Site of Show “Call Me by Fire” in July 2022 (Live Production System)

The implementation of the wireless filming private network for “Call Me by Fire” has once again proved that “science and technology constitute a primary productive force”. This system significantly reduces the difficulty and cost of filming network construction, and saves a large amount of expenditure for the team. The 5G CampSite supports any change of the filming site, and can be commissioned within a very short period of time, saving a lot of waiting time for performers. The wireless private network also greatly improves the flexibility of photographers, so that they can capture wonderful moments instantly. Undoubtedly, the private network benefits the audience most, who enjoy the brilliant show. However, the powerful 5G CampSite is what behind the wonderful show, which deserves our cheers as well.