HomeZTE Updates 2019-20

Hutchison Drei Austria and ZTE build one of the best wireless networks in the DACH region

27 SEP 2019

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation, a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, has today announced that Hutchison Drei Austria’s network using ZTE equipment ranks first in terms of network quality and download speed in the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland). The evaluation was done by TUTELA, a network performance and quality assessment agency. This year, it is the fourth time Hutchison Drei Austria has been ranked as No.1.

In TUTELA’s latest crowdsourcing report for Austria in July 2019, Hutchison Drei Austria has the highest consistent quality score with a percentage of 86.2% excellent and 99.3% overall basic quality samples. Hutchison Drei Austria also achieved the highest average 3G/4G download speed of 27.60 Mbps.

In previous evaluations of TUTELA, the Hutchison Drei Austria network was recognized as the best quality wireless network in the German-speaking region,

Hutchison Drei Austria’s network bears more than 50% of the whole mobile data traffic in Austria, and the mobile traffic volume per SIM is the second highest in the world. However, Hutchison Drei Austria’s network has still achieved excellent network performance under such high network load conditions. One of the reasons behind is ZTE’s excellent product quality as well as comprehensive strength in R&D and delivery.

ZTE has been cooperating with Hutchison Drei Austria since 2010. Moving forward, ZTE will continually support Hutchison Drei Austria to improve its 4G network performance and smoothly upgrade the network to 5G, in order to achieve even higher customer satisfaction.

