Mobile Mix: Oppo ‘oping for UK success

01 FEB 2019

Saleha reports from London’s landmark Tower Bridge as Oppo became the latest Chinese device maker to launch its brand in the UK, boosting its presence in Europe to five markets. In Beijing, Joseph takes a tour of Huawei’s R&D centre as the company continues its charm offensive. Meanwhile Justin has the headlines; the Chinese vendor’s issues in the US provide the week’s major talking point.